PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-$0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $471-$477 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $475.36 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.16-$0.17 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PD. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised PagerDuty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.25.

PagerDuty Trading Down 7.6 %

PD stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.95. 2,489,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,068. PagerDuty has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. Research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,499.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $153,573.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,499.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $47,888.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

