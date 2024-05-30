Orchid (OXT) One Day Volume Reaches $13.64 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $101.68 million and $13.64 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00009489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010896 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001335 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,297.52 or 1.00002910 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00011971 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00112476 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.11009545 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $14,034,034.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

