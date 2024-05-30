Olympiad Research LP Takes Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 427.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 45.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth about $72,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Papa John’s International

In related news, CEO Ravi Thanawala acquired 1,900 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Thanawala acquired 1,900 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.27. The stock had a trading volume of 225,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,647. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 81.78%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

