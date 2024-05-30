Olympiad Research LP Sells 124 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Olympiad Research LP lowered its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,300,168,000 after purchasing an additional 41,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,012,000 after purchasing an additional 166,381 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in HubSpot by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,317,000 after purchasing an additional 257,632 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 972,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,840,000 after acquiring an additional 180,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,236,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,356,534.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total transaction of $290,850.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,897.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,903 shares of company stock valued at $16,836,781 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.04.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $18.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $629.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $625.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $587.28. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.50 and a beta of 1.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

