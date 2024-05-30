Olympiad Research LP Raises Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Olympiad Research LP grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 119.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP owned approximately 0.07% of B. Riley Financial worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 27,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,192,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,865,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 119,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 72,247 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 818.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 181,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 161,687 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.29. 412,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $60.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $346.51 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 25.84% and a negative net margin of 9.28%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -39.92%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

