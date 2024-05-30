Olympiad Research LP Purchases New Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 230,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. Consolidated Communications accounts for approximately 0.8% of Olympiad Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,300,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 153,318 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the third quarter worth $144,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.38. 342,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,977. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Communications in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNSL

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.