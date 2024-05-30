Olympiad Research LP Purchases 3,696 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 126.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 1,725.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,198 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $9,319,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,281.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $9,319,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,281.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at $20,270,735.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,438 shares of company stock worth $57,323,619. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DASH traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $110.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,109. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.77. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

