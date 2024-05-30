Olympiad Research LP Invests $473,000 in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 420.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Kforce by 30.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kforce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ KFRC traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,407. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.75 and a 12 month high of $74.79.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $351.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.92 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

