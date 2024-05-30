Olympiad Research LP Invests $279,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,961,716,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. Sentry LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,811,748,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after acquiring an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,238,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $857,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 13.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,004,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $796,042,000 after purchasing an additional 360,680 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.74.

FedEx Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $248.83. 397,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,093. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.24 and its 200-day moving average is $256.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

