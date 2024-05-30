Olympiad Research LP Invests $270,000 in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,004,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $851,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CATC stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,502. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average of $65.43. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $73.68. The stock has a market cap of $520.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.83%.

In other news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $241,163.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,836.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

