Olympiad Research LP Has $253,000 Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Olympiad Research LP lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526,822. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

