Olympiad Research LP Buys Shares of 1,092 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.8 %

General Dynamics stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $295.84. The stock had a trading volume of 185,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,679. The stock has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $301.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.56.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

