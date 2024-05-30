Olympiad Research LP Acquires 795 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Olympiad Research LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,330,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,276,000 after purchasing an additional 244,567 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,688,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,798,000 after purchasing an additional 131,464 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.30. 1,705,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,068,144. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 380.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.14. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,495,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $4,283,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 294,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,804,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,495,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,476 shares of company stock worth $86,608,694 in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Baird R W raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

