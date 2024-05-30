Olympiad Research LP Acquires 1,984 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Olympiad Research LP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 136.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,721 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,053,000 after buying an additional 200,297 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $2,410,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.98. 1,828,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,301. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.58 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $116.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.