Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Intuit by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $598.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,178. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.28. The company has a market cap of $167.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $676.62.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

