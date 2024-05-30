Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 5,212 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 163.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth about $1,661,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth about $606,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of TPH traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.39. 641,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.00. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

