Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Invests $742,000 in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,306,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,306,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,093 shares of company stock worth $3,349,958 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $96.28. 1,099,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.91. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $121.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -131.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Read Our Latest Report on QRVO

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.