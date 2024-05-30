Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Trading Up 6.9%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.63. 415,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,949,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.51.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $71,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 294,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Olaplex by 2,108.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Olaplex by 2,463.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

