Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.50

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.50 and last traded at $83.50, with a volume of 4923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.61.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $603.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.67 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 10.14%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Oil-Dri Co. of America

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODC. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 20.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

