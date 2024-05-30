NYL Investors LLC Buys 28,000 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

NYL Investors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. NYL Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $9,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,903,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,281,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 209,210 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 60,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.60. 5,467,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,332. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $112.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.71.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

