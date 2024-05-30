NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading 5.2% Higher

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,121.62 and last traded at $1,120.10. 21,967,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 49,544,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,064.69.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $906.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $718.17.

NVIDIA shares are set to split on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,278 shares of company stock worth $62,298,698. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $14,606,369,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,728,354,000 after purchasing an additional 388,851 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

