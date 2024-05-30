Numbers Protocol (NUM) Trading 1.9% Higher This Week

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0866 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Numbers Protocol has a market capitalization of $47.52 million and approximately $915,217.28 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Numbers Protocol Token Profile

Numbers Protocol’s launch date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 633,253,011 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,495,315 tokens. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 633,253,011 with 623,190,027 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.08350401 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $993,907.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numbers Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numbers Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

