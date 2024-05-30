NULS 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.55 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last seven days, NULS has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $65.55 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000882 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 127,698,839 coins and its circulating supply is 108,661,735 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

