NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s current price.

NOVONIX Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVX opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. NOVONIX has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 11.37 and a quick ratio of 11.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOVONIX

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NOVONIX stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Free Report) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in NOVONIX were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

