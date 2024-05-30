NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Transactions at NovoCure

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $33,775.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 252,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,805.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $26,914.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,836.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,775.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 252,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,843 shares of company stock valued at $93,622. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure by 6.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in NovoCure by 10.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at $313,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in NovoCure by 826.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 98,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 87,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in NovoCure by 4.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Price Performance

NVCR opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.26. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $82.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.50.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a negative return on equity of 50.35%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Further Reading

