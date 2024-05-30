Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.650-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.4 billion-$14.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.7 billion. Nordstrom also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.65-2.05 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on JWN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.69.

JWN traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,219,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,094. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

