Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81.
Nordstrom Trading Down 2.2 %
NYSE:JWN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.03. 5,219,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.59.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
JWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.69.
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
