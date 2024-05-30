New Republic Capital LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

New Republic Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.1% of New Republic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.04. 20,449,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,103,133. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

