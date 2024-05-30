New Republic Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New Republic Capital LLC lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,270,144,000 after buying an additional 121,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,762,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,397,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,420,302,000 after acquiring an additional 145,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,678,330 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $948,676,000 after acquiring an additional 309,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 19.7 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $53.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.04. 66,763,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,048,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.06 and a 200-day moving average of $275.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.33.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,903,561.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $184,395,926. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

