New Republic Capital LLC Has $495,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

New Republic Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.67. 1,223,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.03. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

