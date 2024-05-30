New Republic Capital LLC Has $382,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.58.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,322,179 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

KO traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,433,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,321,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $266.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $63.76.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.