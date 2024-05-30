New Republic Capital LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

New Republic Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,737.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 33,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,020,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 36,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $820,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.84. 1,328,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,163. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1498 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

