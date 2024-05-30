NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.455-1.605 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS.

NTAP stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.50. 3,610,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.00. NetApp has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $118.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.69.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,540,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,909 shares in the company, valued at $14,877,807.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

