NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp updated its Q1 guidance to $1.40-1.50 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS.

NetApp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,609,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. NetApp has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $118.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average is $95.00.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush upped their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.69.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

