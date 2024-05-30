NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.400-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.800-7.000 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Argus upgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.69.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $116.50. 3,647,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,057. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $118.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,068,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at $26,068,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

