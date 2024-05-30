Neil Rodol Sells 250,000 Shares of Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) Stock

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) insider Neil Rodol sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.19), for a total value of £1,212,500 ($1,548,531.29).

Warpaint London Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Warpaint London stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 486.80 ($6.22). 400,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of £376.49 million, a PE ratio of 2,736.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 453.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 401.31. Warpaint London PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 230 ($2.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 528 ($6.74).

Warpaint London Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Warpaint London in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($7.02) price objective for the company.

About Warpaint London

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

