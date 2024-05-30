nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.650-0.680 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $538.5 million-$544.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.6 million. nCino also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.65-0.68 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Get nCino alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on nCino

nCino Price Performance

NCNO traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.15. 1,607,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,893. nCino has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.34, a PEG ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.58 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that nCino will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In other news, Director Pamela Kilday sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,930 shares in the company, valued at $763,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider April Rieger sold 27,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $992,944.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Kilday sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,114,061 shares of company stock worth $39,096,813. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.