Navcoin (NAV) Price Up 11.9% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $32,330.52 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00086786 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00030270 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012574 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,435.91 or 0.72110787 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

