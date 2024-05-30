Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 1.1 %
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
