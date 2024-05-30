Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $41.04 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

