National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI) Short Interest Update

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the April 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 11.93% of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.93. National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09.

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Dividend Announcement

About National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

The National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an emerging markets index that excludes companies perceived to pose a threat to the US national security. Selected securities are weighted by market-cap. NSI was launched on Dec 6, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

