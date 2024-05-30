National Bankshares Raises AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$35.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALA. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.78.

TSE:ALA traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$30.28. The company had a trading volume of 162,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56. The firm has a market cap of C$8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.71. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$22.62 and a twelve month high of C$30.95.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.13 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that AltaGas will post 2.1388695 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$361,564.00. In other news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$361,564.00. Also, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 26,100 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$796,050.00. Insiders sold a total of 194,339 shares of company stock worth $5,843,722 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

