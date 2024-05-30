Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Buys 300 Shares of Stock

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$33,300.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Sime Armoyan acquired 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$55,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 1,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$122,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sime Armoyan acquired 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$33,299.01.

On Friday, May 3rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$66,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Sime Armoyan purchased 900 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Sime Armoyan purchased 2,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$231,000.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Sime Armoyan purchased 1,300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$143,000.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Sime Armoyan purchased 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Sime Armoyan acquired 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$109.90 per share, with a total value of C$10,990.00.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

TSE:MRG.UN opened at C$15.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$564.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.08 and a 1-year high of C$17.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

