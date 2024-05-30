Morgan Stanley Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $245.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 15.9 %

DKS stock opened at $225.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $229.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

