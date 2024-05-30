Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $254.47 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00053949 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012784 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007588 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000993 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,120,871,674 coins and its circulating supply is 865,324,336 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

