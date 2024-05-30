MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.46-0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-464 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472.89 million. MongoDB also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.15-2.30 EPS.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB stock traded down $23.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $310.00. 4,316,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,840. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $275.76 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.38 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.33.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded MongoDB to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $444.57.

Get Our Latest Report on MDB

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.