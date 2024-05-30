MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.460-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.0 million-$464.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $470.4 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.150-2.300 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MDB. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $295.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $444.57.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB traded down $23.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $310.00. 4,755,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,309. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $275.76 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.71 and a 200-day moving average of $392.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.38 and a beta of 1.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

