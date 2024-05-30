MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Stock Price Up 5.2%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $105.37 and last traded at $105.37. Approximately 29,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 169,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MoneyLion

MoneyLion Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.70.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.32 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $57,739.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $378,794.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,835,363.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $57,739.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at $472,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,367 shares of company stock valued at $10,718,774. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,742,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.