MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.60.

ML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

ML stock opened at $100.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 2.68. MoneyLion has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $100.85.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.32 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MoneyLion will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MoneyLion

In related news, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $57,739.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,207 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,315,071.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,412,958.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $57,739.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,367 shares of company stock worth $10,718,774. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,407,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

