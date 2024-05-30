Monashee Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Monashee Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,459,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844,358 shares during the period. Gossamer Bio comprises approximately 0.6% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 1.53% of Gossamer Bio worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 58,428 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 98,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 9,916.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 196,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 194,768 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gossamer Bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

Insider Transactions at Gossamer Bio

In other news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 23,172 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $26,879.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,293 shares in the company, valued at $139,539.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 33,620 shares of company stock worth $39,682 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gossamer Bio Stock Down 1.7 %

Gossamer Bio stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.58. 1,125,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,154. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). On average, research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

