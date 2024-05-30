Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $522,000 in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 103,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WVE. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. 554,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,323. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $734.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of -0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $96,437.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,292.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WVE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

View Our Latest Report on WVE

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.